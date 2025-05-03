Goldie Hawn mourns ‘Laugh-In’ costar Ruth Buzzi’s death

American actress and film producer Goldie Hawn paid a touching tribute to her Laugh-In costar, Ruth Buzzi, after she passed away at the age of 88.

A day following the Emmy-nominated comedian’s death on Thursday, May 1, the Overboard actress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her late friend alongside a black and white photo of the duo.

"My Ruthie, you’re gone, and it hurts so deeply," the Death Becomes Her actress began. "I’ll always treasure our daily calls, how we could talk endlessly, even after long days."

"You were my girlfriend, my heart through life’s ups and downs," she recalled in her Friday, May 2, social media post. "You made me laugh like no one else could. You were beyond talented, Ruthie."

Hawn, 79, described the zany comedian as "A one of a kind soul who brought so much laughter and light to the world."

Moreover, she looked back fondly to the time they two shared while recording Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.

The Everyone Says I Love You actress signed off with a red heart emoji before writing, "Wishing you peace and beautiful travels in the arms of the angels."

Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, and American actress Demi Moore paid their respects in the comment section by leaving white dove and red heart emojis.

According to Extra, Hawn appeared on 64 episodes of Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In from 1968 to 1970. Meanwhile, Buzzi was on every episode of the popular variety show for five seasons.

Among her various characters, the most notable role was frumpy, hairnet-wearing Gladys Ormphby, known for using her handbag as a lethal weapon.

When did Ruth Buzzi die?

Ruth Buzzi, the central comedy sketch player in Laugh-In, died on Thursday, May 1, due to "complications from Alzheimer’s," per The Hollywood Reporter.