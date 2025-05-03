Patrick Schwarzenegger ‘would love nothing more’ than starring in ‘American Psycho’ reboot

Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to star in American Psycho

Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to suit up with Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming adaptation of American Psycho.

The actor, fresh off his memorable stint in The White Lotus, is making it loud and clear that he’s ready to swing an axe for the coveted role.

When a fan on X threw his name into the Bateman mix, Schwarzenegger wasted no time replying with just the right amount of cheeky enthusiasm.

“I’d love nothing more ;)” he wrote—because when it comes to portraying a charmingly unhinged Wall Street serial killer, emojis matter.

This isn’t a new obsession either.

Back in October, when Lionsgate first announced the new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ infamous 1991 novel, Schwarzenegger made it crystal clear where his heart lies. He called the opportunity to play Bateman “my dream”—which, considering the nightmarish nature of the character, is ironically perfect.

Now, before fans of Christian Bale’s unforgettable 2000 performance start panicking, deep breaths, this isn’t a straight-up remake.

According to insiders, Guadagnino’s project is described as a new adaptation of the original novel, not a reboot of the cult classic film directed by Mary Harron. So yes, there’s room for a fresh spin, some modern psychosis, and maybe a playlist update that doesn’t stop at Huey Lewis and the News.

The original novel made waves with its razor-sharp critique of consumer culture, intense attention to detail, and—let’s be honest—its infamously graphic violence.

It’s been banned in more than a few places, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a literary and cinematic staple. Now, Lionsgate seems to think Guadagnino has just the right twisted sensibilities to bring Bateman back to life…again.