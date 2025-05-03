'Another Simple Favor' director gets real about Blake Lively's reputation

Paul Feig, iconic director who is best known for his recent Another Simple Favor, has recently got candid about Blake Lively after hearing whispers and rumours about her reputation.

The director, who teamed up with Blake again for their new movie sequel of A Simple Favor, is standing by her side as she deals with a legal fight involving actor Justin Baldoni.

During his recent interview, Paul shared with Esquire “Blake is an amazing collaborator."

“So when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me.”

The Gossip Girl star took legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star Justin in December, accusing him of sexual misconduct during the filming of their movie, a claim that he denies.

However, in return, the actor and director filed a countersuit, not only against Blake but also her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

But Paul, 62, said working with Blake, 37, felt completely normal to him.

“Every star I’ve worked with works this way,” he added.

“The idea that a star just shows up and you go ‘Here’s the script’—please point me to one movie star who works that way. So when the gang on the internet get [up in arms] about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Paul added, “I love working with Blake—she’s just the best.”

Blake seems to feel the same way, saying that she was “so excited” when Paul asked her to come back for the A Simple Favor sequel.