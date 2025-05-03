Justin Bieber gets into another drama amid split rumours

Justin Bieber’s longtime friend and spiritual mentor, Judah Smith is finally speaking out after people online started calling his church a “cult.”

Amid growing rumors about Justin's friendship with Judah, Churchome leader revealed that he was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his church.

He shared in a video on his Instagram account, saying: “I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi—that's a first for me."

“All of a sudden, this nice lady turns on her camera. She goes, ‘So is this a cult or not? And I was like, ‘Oh my word, I wasn't expecting that question.’”

The Churchome leader, who laughed off the encounter as "not great PR," shrugged off the accusation with humour.

“If we’re a cult, we are the worst cult in the history of all cults,” he added.

“We meet once a month, guys. I stopped doing this every Wednesday. We’ve got to get better at this.”

However, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are currently facing swirling rumors about a possible split. Despite regularly sharing glimpses of their life together on social media, sources close to the couple have hinted at tension in their relationship.