Justin Bieber gets into another drama amid split rumours 

Justin Bieber’s longtime friend and spiritual mentor, Judah Smith is finally speaking out after people online started calling his church a “cult.”
Amid growing rumors about Justin's friendship with Judah, Churchome leader revealed that he was recently questioned about the speculations surrounding his church.
He shared in a video on his Instagram account, saying: “I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi—that's a first for me."
“All of a sudden, this nice lady turns on her camera. She goes, ‘So is this a cult or not? And I was like, ‘Oh my word, I wasn't expecting that question.’”
The Churchome leader, who laughed off the encounter as "not great PR," shrugged off the accusation with humour.
“If we’re a cult, we are the worst cult in the history of all cults,” he added.
“We meet once a month, guys. I stopped doing this every Wednesday. We’ve got to get better at this.”
However, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are currently facing swirling rumors about a possible split. Despite regularly sharing glimpses of their life together on social media, sources close to the couple have hinted at tension in their relationship.
Will a new boy band take over the K-pop throne during BTS military hiatus? Read
The country icon says it's been 'a big adjustment' ever since her husband-of-60-years passed away
Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker dishes out details about Met Gala 2025
Tearful Prince Harry rules out Meghan, Archie, Lilibet's return to the UK at this point
Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital after painful injury
Walton Goggins gives curt response to question about ‘White Lotus’ co-star Aimee Lou Wood