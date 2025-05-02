Meghan Markle 'power game' exposed after 'HRH' controversy

Meghan Markle was accused of imposing 'power' on people around her with a royal title, which she and Prince Harry denied following their exit in 2020.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles in order to begin an independent life.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II refrained the Sussexes from using the title of 'HRH' as they were no longer working royals.

However, recently, Meghan sent a gift basket to her friend Jamie Kern Lima with a personal note which extended greetings to her as 'Her Royal Highness.'

Speaking of her unexpected move, The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson stated, "She's kind of almost been caught out because I have a theory on this that maybe she hadn't seen the edit or she wasn't aware this picture was going to be shown or maybe her staff didn't realise the gravity or we'd end up talking about it lots."

Photo credit/ Jamie Kern Lima Show

"Is there a danger that it could be, and we don't know, but I'm just guessing, that if she's sending cards to friends, private gifts with HRH, Duchess of Sussex, there are also emails or contacts that we don't see publicly, she could be speaking to Netflix bosses, Spotify bosses using this title," Matt questioned.

On the other hand, PR expert Mark Borkowski claimed that the Duchess' association with royals is "clearly social capital."

He shared, "Of course, it adds weight and she knows it adds weight. And it gives that sort of subliminal aura that she still has links with the British Royal Family, which is a very, very, very powerful brand globally, particularly in America."

"I'm sure she is using that, when it's important when she has to land something to remind the people of the power that she possibly has," Mark added.

Meghan is using her royal titles as a "power game," the expert believes, especially in America where being royal is important and attractive.

Without her royal links, Mark said that Meghan is "just another sort of B-lister in a continent absolutely populated with celebrities."