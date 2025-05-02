Charli XCX inspires Lorde's first album in four years

Lorde opened up about how Chali XCX have a big impact on her new album 'Virgin'

Singer-songwriter Lorde expressed deep gratitude to her "peer" Chali XCX for inspiring her first ever album, Virgin, in four years.

Lourde credited the BRAT hitmaker for motivating her and sparking inspiration with her three time Grammy Award winning album.

In an interview with BBC 1, the Ribs crooner explained the influence, saying, "Brat coming out really gave me a kick in a lot of ways."

Speaking to host Jack Saunders, she added, "It forced me to further define what I was doing because Charli had so masterfully defined everything about Brat, I knew that what I was doing was very distinct to that."

The Team hitmaker noted that when a peer sets such a strong example, it naturally pushes others to do the same, saying that it made her feel like "'Okay, yeah, we’ve gotta pick it up.'"

"I’ve spoken to a lot of peers who’ve all had the same feelings. It’s very sick and I’m so grateful to her," she continued.

The Solar Power songstress further revealed that while she was writing the album in a very "naked way" Charlie helped her continue in that direction. The 360 singer met the Supercut singer in "place of rugged vulnerability and cracking open the thing."

Lorde announced the album through her Instagram account, post featuring her album cover, appears to be a pelvic X-Ray with a zipper down the centre and a belt buckle visible. She added a caption, "Virgin" to it.

The new record will release on June 27.