Ozzy Osbourne reveals decision about final gig amid health concerns

Ozzy Osbourne has recently set the record straight on performing at what is called his final gig in July amid health concerns.

The rock legend previously underwent seven surgeries in the past five years, including a fourth spinal operation in September 2023, and had been battling Parkinson's disease since 2003.

However, speaking to The Guardian, Ozzy revealed he “will be there and I will do the best I can”.

“So, all I can do is turn up,” stated the 76-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that his final gig, Back to the Beginning will include original line-up of Black Sabbath for first time in 20 years which will perform at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Interestingly, Tool front man Maynard James Keenan reportedly expressed his concerns about whether Ozzy will actually make it.

“I’m cautious about saying, ‘Yeah! All in, he’s gonna do it.’ I don’t know what kind of modern miracles we’ll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them,” explained Maynard.

Therefore, he remarked, “I’m honoured to be a part of it, but I’m kinda preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”

On the other hand, the legendary rocker told the outlet that he’s preparing himself for the final concert.

Reflecting on his preparation, Ozzy mentioned, “I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me.”

“It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again,” he pointed out.

Ozzy also took lessons from a vocal coach to ensure his voice is up to the mark for the concert.

Meanwhile, the rocker confessed that he won't be very active on stage and “may be sitting down”.