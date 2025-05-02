Florence Pugh recalls awkward film watching experience with grandparents

Florence Pugh shared the awkward moment she encountered while watching her film Midsommar with her grandparents.

In Midsommar, Pugh's character Dani finds herself trapped by a Swedish cult while traveling with a group, after enduring a huge tragedy in her life.

The Thunderbolts* actress made an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she talked about her experience with grandparents while watching the horror flick.

"I remember afterwards, my granddad going, 'Welp ... I wouldn't have watched it if you weren't in it,” she said while mimicking his voice. “I'm like, 'Not surprised.' But he was like, 'You were brilliant, absolutely brilliant, darling.'"

One of the scenes she "forgot" about before the screening that made everything extra weird? "When there's a naked body splayed over, like, breathing organisms," Pugh said. "And I was like, 'How am I supposed to explain this to my grandparents?' "

The Little Women actress said that after "working so hard" on a project her family always want to see her performance. She joked saying, "you watch it with all the people that you've taken and you're like [mouthing], 'Oh, f---.'"

Gushing about her family’s support throughout her career, We Live in Time actress said, "My whole family are such brilliant supporters."

"They will be there come rain or come shine. Even when I'm not in the city to attend the premiere [of one of my projects], they will be there and they will show up in, like, full Pugh force," added the Oscar nominee. "They are just massive supporters, no matter what I do."

Pugh’s latest film, Thunderbolts* will be released in theatres on May 2.