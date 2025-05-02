King Charles, Queen Camilla join key royals to celebrate historic life event

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated an important life event alongside key royal figures in a new video message.

The monarch's office shared a delightful video on the royal family's official Instagram account. In the video, the royal couple is seen planting a Swedish oak tree in the gardens of Windsor Castle alongside King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

As per the Palace, Charles and Camilla planted a "Swedish oak (Quercus robur) tree to celebrate Their Majesties’ Coronation."

Notably, the tree was "gifted by The King of Sweden from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace, the Swedish Royal Family’s summer residence."

The message reads, "During the planting, The King of Sweden used a spade first used by his great grandfather King Gustaf V in 1908 when he planted an oak tree at Windsor with King Edward VII."

It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Unfortunately, the monarch faced a major health setback during the first year of his reign.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment to fight an undisclosed form of cancer.