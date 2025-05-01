Tom Hanks pens touching tribute for Rita Wilson on 37th anniversary

Tom Hanks marked 37 years of wedded bliss not with glitz or glamour but with a splash—quite literally.

Taking over to his Instagram, the Toy Story voice star offered a glimpse from his and his wife’s anniversary celebrations on Wednesday, April 30.

"37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks," he penned a brief yet love filled caption of the couple’s photo, wishing his wife with a simple yet heartwarming note.

From the latest picture of the couple, who tied the knot in 1988, they appeared to be celebrating the milestone with a laid-back outing by the water and mountains.

For the unversed, Tom and Rita first met in 1981 on the set of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. At the time, he was married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes, with whom he share kids, Colin, 46, and Elizabeth — now known by her initials E.A. — 41.

The former couple was officially divorced in 1987; meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson reunited in 1985 during the filming of Volunteers.

Since then, the two developed romantic feelings for each other, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 1986 at the premiere of The Three Amigos before getting married in 1988.

The happily married couple welcomed two sons Chet, 34, and Truman, 29, together.