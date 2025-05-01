Florence Pugh slams Hollywood for reducing actresses’ talent to ‘models’

Florence Pugh has recently broken her silence after she’s being compared to runway models.

While speaking on Who What Wear cover story, the Thunderbolts* star slammed the industry for considering actresses to be models.

“I had this conversation with a friend… It’s just mental that red carpets are even an expectancy of someone that is not… That’s not even their job,” said the 29-year-old.

Florence reasoned, “They don’t model. They are good at being on a camera that is this close with that face, and they know how to show how raw their soul is on the flick of a switch. That’s their talent.”

“Their talent isn’t anything beyond that. I mean, it might be, but that’s what they’re getting paid to do, and that’s what we recognise them for,” pointed out the Don’t Worry Darling actress.

Florence noted, “You’re supposed to be able to be like a runway model, and you’re compared against runway models.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-nominated actress responded to a query about modelling being similar to taking on a movie role.

To which, Florence replied, “It’s quite the opposite… It’s so exposing because it’s you being beautiful, which is like everybody’s inner hell.”

Meanwhile, the Oppenheimer actress revealed how she dealt with body shaming issue.

“If I’m disappointed about how something turned out or if someone’s saying something nasty about the dress that I was wearing or if I was a bit too heavy for the dress or a bit too this or that or whatever someone wanted to say to me, I have to be like, ‘Babe, this is not even why you’re… This is not your job,’” added Florence.