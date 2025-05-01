Kate's parents praised for raising resilient Royal: 'smile even if you feel death'

Life is not a bed of roses. One has to deal with many challenges- be it financial struggles, relationships, or health issues.

The Royal Family is no exceptional when it comes to facing life's hardships. A similar situation occurred to the British Royal Family when the King Charles and his eldest daughter-in-law, were both diagnosed with cancer last year.

Throughout this difficult period, they were supported wholeheartedly by the families especially their spouses.

Amid the challenges, Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton have received praise for their phenomenal role in raising the future queen into the graceful and resilient woman she is today.

For those unaware, Prince William and Kate have recently stepped out to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. The Royal couple visited the Isle of Mull and lona in Scotland.

Broadcaster Carole Malone spoke about the Princess' remarkable strength and presence since beginning her cancer treatment while an interview to GB News.

She remarked,' The future Queen looks stunning and happy. For me she is back.'

Malone further added, 'Prince William has played a blinder with Kate explaining, 'Malone 'When you are in the public eye, there's a pressure for you to smile even if you feel like death. William was so good in this situation, as he had to look after and the kids and carry on doing the job.'

Their unwavering bond, quiet resilience, and family support serve as a powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, grace and love can light the way forward.