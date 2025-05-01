Ed Sheeran leaks unseen photos of Harry Styles, Niall Horan: 'CRAZY'

Ed Sheeran sent One Direction fans into a frenzy by revealing a series of unseen photos of Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Ahead of releasing his emotional song Old Phone on Thursday, May 1, the I Don’t Care singer shared a glimpse into the past with the boy band members by unlocking a time capsule of memories hidden in his old phone, which he switched off in December 2015.

To promote his upcoming single, Sheeran launched a new Instagram account under the username @teddysoldphone, where since March 28, he has been posting throwback pictures of Harry, Niall, and Louis from their teenage years, prompting One Direction fans to go gaga.

One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, commenting on a picture from the 2015 Billboard Awards. “LOUIS, NIALL, CALVIN, TAYLOR AND ED TOGETHER IN ONE PIC ?!” the image shows the Night Changes hitmakers, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, and Sheeran all together at the star-studded event.

"New pic of frat boy Harry wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card[crying emoji]," Another fan was moved by a photo of a younger Harry, now 31, flashing faux metal teeth

A third fan playfully commented on a throwback of the Sign of the Times singer and Sheeran, 34, at the Olympic Closing Ceremony: "Fetus Harry. He was such a baby[red heart emoji]."

One selfie of the Perfect singer with "Nialler" in Las Vegas stirred nostalgia, leaving fans reminiscing about the duo’s past.

The pair had a rocky patch after Ed Sheeran's alleged ex-girlfriend, Ellie Goulding, was rumored to have cheated on him with the One Direction member.

Another post shows the As It Was singer driving to the Teen Awards while the Perfect Duet singer took the passenger seat, leaving fans gushing over their friendship and hoping the two are still in touch.

All of these unseen photos had been locked away in Ed Sheeran's old phone until now, and fans couldn’t be more excited to get a glimpse of the iconic One Direction moments.