Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about 2023 ski crash trial two years later

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently weighed in on her 2023 ski crash trial two years later.

Speaking on April 24 episode of Erin Foster and Sara Foster’s World’s First Podcast, the Goop founder slammed the trial, calling the experience “ridiculous” two years after winning a lawsuit filed by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

“It was ridiculous… And I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you—I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system,’” said the 52-year-old.

Paltrow, who denied any wrongdoing in the case, recalled filing her own countersuit against the eye doctor claiming that he was responsible for the collision and placed the blame on her “in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth”.

Reflecting on the trial, the Oscar winner opened up that her conviction was the reason she didn’t back down.

“That’s why I felt like I had to fight it,” she pointed out during the podcast.

Paltrow remarked, “I’m not gonna be shaken down here. I’m not doing that.”

In the end, the Iron Man actress won the case as a jury found Terry to be 100 percent at fault for the incident and granted her request of $1 in damages.

After the actress won the trial, Paltrow told E! News in a statement that she “felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised [her] integrity”.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Avengers: Endgame actress talked about unlearning jealousy with the help of her mother Blythe Danner.

“I heard a rumour the other day, or I saw on Instagram that I'm the most arrogant person in Hollywood. I don't think that's true,” added Paltrow.