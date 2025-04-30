King Charles gives 'frightening' heath update in new personal statement

King Charles III has made an emotional statement to share latest updated on his cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old King opened up on "daunting and at times frightening experience" of receiving a cancer diagnosis ahead of Buckingham Palace reception for cancer charities on Thursday.

The King expressed his gratitude for the "profound impact of human connection" and noted how compassion can shine through during the bleakest periods of illness.

In his heartfelt note, the monarch underscored the severity of the daily reality that 1,000 individuals are diagnosed with cancer. He opened up about his own brush with the disease, stating: "I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

The King's cancer diagnosis came to light in February, 2024 after a three-night stay at The London Clinic in Marylebone for a procedure related to an enlarged prostate. Further tests revealed he had a form of cancer.

The monarch, who has been receiving weekly treatment at a London hospital and resumed public duties last April, lauded the selfless "care, comfort and reassurance"

On Thursday, the King and Queen will be accompanied by The Duchess of Gloucester to not only celebrate the achievements of various organisations but also to highlight the preventative measures people can take against cancer.