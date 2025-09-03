Miley Cyrus reveals real reason behind her past relationship traumas

Miley Cyrus is walking down the memory lane as she recalled some of her past decisions and advices.

The Flowers hitmaker recently sat down with The Cut, joined by her mom Tish Cyrus and sisters Brandi and Noah, to discuss her personal life and past relationships.

The conversation got more interesting when Miley revealed that her mom had always encouraged her to prioritise physical attraction over respect and compatibility in her partners.

"Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they're hot," Miley said, hinting at her past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Tish didn't defy the claim, instead laughing it off and saying, "At least you get to look at somebody that's frigging hot." Miley, however, has come to realise that this advice wasn't exactly the best.

"I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself," she said.

Miley now prioritises finding partners who respect and treat her well. "I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she said, likely referring to her current partner, drummer Maxx Morando.

Her sister Noah agreed that respect is essential in a relationship, while Brandi defended their mom's old rule, saying she's "evolved" over time.

The singer even joked that their mom has finally found someone who meets her new standards – someone who's both attractive and respectful.

"She finally found someone who's hot and respects her, that's the goal," she said, referencing Tish's marriage to Dominic Purcell.

Miley's relationship with Liam Hemsworth has been well-documented. The two dated on and off before getting married in 2018 and eventually splitting in 2019.