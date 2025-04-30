Glen Powell makes heartfelt plea for close friend battling brain cancer

Glen Powell shares thoughts on close pal's unexpected brain cancer diagnosis

Glen Powell is sharing his thoughts on his close friend’s unexpected brain cancer diagnosis as makeup artist Charlie Hounslow’s family raises money for her treatment.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories on April 29 to make a heartfelt plea to his fans, asking for contributions to support a noble cause.

He wrote in the caption, "Charlie Hounslow is a wonderful human I have the pleasure of working with every day. She's a loyal and generous friend with an infectious laugh, and true zest for life.”

Detailing her current medical condition, the actor further went on to add, "Charlie has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma - an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer.

"Every contribution, big or small, helps get her the care she needs.”

This follows the news that Powell's friend was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma.

In addition, the makeup artist's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with treatment costs.

On professional front, the Anyone But You actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film The Running Man, which is slated to release on November 7, 2025.