Jeremy Renner recalls 'horrific' recovery process after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has written down detailed account of near-fatal snowplow incident that had left him critically injured in new memoir, My Next Breath.

While the Mission Impossible star recently admitted to having hallucinations of Jamie Foxx during his stay in the hospital, he made other bombshell claims too about his journey to full recovery.

During promotions of his newly released writing on The Tonight Show Starring, Jimmy Fallon, the 54-year-old narrated that he was a 'terrible patient'.

Renner revealed he was 'a pain in the butt' so much so that he had to be restrained during his stay at the hospital.

The Avengers star confessed on April 20 episode of the famed show, "I tried to break out many times."

He was consequently 'handcuffed' to the bed as he 'kept trying to break out'.

However, Tom Cruise's former costar admitted that he couldn't get very far in the 'breakout attempts'.

The American actor clarified to the host that these attempts were 'slowest… ever' and he 'never even made it to the front door'.

He cheekily told Fallon that he was hooked to all these machines, and everyone knew what he was doing, still he tried to get the 'hell out of' there.

For the unversed, the Hawkeye alum was crushed by 14000-pound snowplow in Reno, Nevada while attempting to save his nephew Alex Fries from being run over.

Renner also said that he was reluctant to relive the moments of the horrible incident and after it. However, he finally gave in and jotted down his whole experience in detail.