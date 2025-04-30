Meghan Markle's 'disrespectful' move takes toll on King Charles health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim to give cancer-stricken King Charles more tension during the crucial years of his reign.

The Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows by using 'Her Royal Highness,' a royal title which is forbidden to use as she is no longer a working royal.

For the unversed, Meghan recently gifted a basket full of special treats to her friend Jamie Kern Lima with a note in which she used, the 'HRH' title, sparking backlash from the royal family's well-wishers.

Earlier, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, penned a personal letter to Meghan and addressed the Duchess as "Your Royal Highness."

Amid the growing criticism, Harry and Meghan's team denied the claims that the Montecito couple cashing their royal titles. The brief response revealed that the Sussexes "do not use HRH titles."

An insider close to the former working royals revealed that Meghan "used her HRH style privately but not for commercial purposes."

Several royal fans believe that the Duchess of Sussex 'disrespected' the late Queen Elizabeth II by using the 'HRH' title, which she refrained the Sussexes from using.

Now, the source told Daily Beast that Meghan's new tactic will take a toll on the monarch's health as he has "completely lost control."

"It’s apparent that Harry and Meghan have every intention of making his final years a misery, just as he feared they would. She knows he [King Charles] won’t do anything," an insider revealed.

But, the King's firstborn and the second in line to the throne Prince William will not allow the Suits actress to use HRH title.