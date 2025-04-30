Bradley Cooper inspired by Christian Bale for THIS reason

Christian Bale has been an inspiration for Bradley Cooper when it comes to his American Sniper’s performance.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Howard Stern Show, Cooper, who co-starred with Bale in David O. Russell’s American Hustle, said that he emulated Bale’s acting technique to portray real-life Texas-born Navy SEAL in the movie that was released in 2015.

Cooper praised Bale’s method acting technique as he tried to build his performance while staying in character.

“Christian Bale, I’m doing ‘American Hustle.’ I meet Christian Bale; I’m a big fan. And we’re sitting there, we do the table read,” recalled the 50-year-old.

Cooper said, “He’s from England. He’s Welsh, I think. He’s got his own accent. He’s reading it. He breaks into this guy, Irving Rosenfeld, who’s this Jewish guy from Long Island or the Bronx. He was in and out [of the accent.”

And then the next day, he cuts his hair, he shaves his head. He’s gained all this weight already. And then the next day in rehearsal, all of a sudden, he’s just talking like Irving Rosenfeld,” explained the Maestro actor.

“He talked like Irving Rosenfeld for the rest of the movie until the day we wrapped,” remarked Cooper.

The IF actor opened up that he didn’t lose himself in the role, stating, “I asked him about his kids. We talked about the shot. I call him Christian.”

Cooper pointed out, “It’s not like I had to call him Irving. But he needed to stay into the accent.”

“And that’s what I did with American Sniper character, Chris. It was just easier. It was actually less energy if I just talked like Chris the whole time,” mentioned the Avengers: Endgame actor.

Cooper added, “I would think how much energy I would be expending if I was my character. If I saw a cell phone, I would freak out.”