Princess Eugenie to make big move for Harry’s children Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, who is estranged from the rest of the royal family, continues to have a strong relationship with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Despite the ongoing speculation about a fallout between the two, it is possible that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would be proving her friendship with a big gesture for the Duke of Sussex.

Harry’s calls reportedly have been ignored by the Palace and his cancer-stricken father King Charles despite their brief meeting last year, which sparked reconciliation rumours. Harry who is “willing to make amends” is concerned about his father’s health but he is being “completely shut out”.

However, the Duke still has hopes from Eugenie, who could eventually smooth things over in the royal rift, per royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

“The great hope for that [reconciliation] is Princess Eugenie,” he told The Sun. “I think because there was some talk of him going to have a house in Portugal.”

He continued, “She is the one who is still able to be in touch with them and she, I suspect, could be the one who could link the children together.”

Reports have suggested that Harry is concerned that his two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, would not experience the connection with their cousins the way he did when he was young.

Eugenie, who is mom to two sons, August and Ernest, could make that happen and eventually unite Archie and Lilibet to their grandfather King Charles.

Previously, Piers Morgan claimed that a major falling out has occurred between Harry and Eugenie. However, a source dismissed the claims to People Magazine that the two “have and always will be” close.

Vickers stated that he “hopes” that Harry and Eugenie’s bond does survive as it’s a “really important link”.

Meanwhile, royal editor, Matt Wilkinson stressed, “It's the last remaining link.”