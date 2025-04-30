'Brat' hitmaker Charli XCX to helm double duties in new horror film

Charlie XCX is stepping into another chilling cinematic universe, this time with legendary Japanese horror director Takashi Miike, known for cult classics like Audition.

The Brat hitmaker will take on double duty, both starring in and producing the untitled film, her second producing credit under her new production banner, Studio365, following her upcoming mockumentary-style film, The Moment, distributed by A24.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Variety reported that the script is being penned by Ross Evans, who is also behind How to Save a Marriage, a project currently in development at Sony with Robbert Pattinson attached as producer.

Fresh off three-time Grammy wins for a sixth studio album, the pop star, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, has ventured into acting and producing, locking deals with several directors.

Notably, the upcoming movie with Miike isn’t exactly uncharted territory for the multi-hyphenate artist, as her feature film debut, Faces of Death, is already a reimagining of the infamous 1978 horror film of the same name.

Though she first dipped her toes into the film industry by voicing characters in animated films, which includes Angry Birds and Ugly Dolls, the Girl, So Confusing singer has lined up an impressive array of projects, including a role in I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice alongside Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Salma Hayek and The Moment with director Aidan Zamiri.

In addition, the 32-year-old will also feature in Julia Jackman’s period fantasy 100 Nights of Hero alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Emma Corrin, as well as in Cathy Yan’s thriller The Gallerist, which features a star-studded cast including Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.