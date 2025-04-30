Stanley Tucci talks about kids’ ‘funny’ British accent

Stanley Tucci on kids' accents

Stanley Tucci may have built a thriving life across the pond, but apparently, he's still navigating a few linguistic potholes at home—thanks to his youngest kids' very proper British accents.

The Lovely Bones star dropped by Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, April 29, where he opened up about raising children in the UK and the hilarious language barrier that comes with it.

Tucci, now 64, has lived in the United Kingdom for nearly 13 years, and it shows—especially in the way his younger kids, Emilia, 7, and Matteo, 10, speak.

As he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the accent gap in their home is real.

“I do, yeah. It’s a completely different language,” Tucci said when asked if he ever has to “speak British” to communicate with them.

“Who was it? Was it Churchill who said that America and England are the same country separated by a common language? My little kids, they have British accents, so it’s always funny.”

Ripa, always ready with a quick quip, asked if his kids "naturally sound smarter" than him. Tucci didn’t hesitate. “Without question. And they actually are smarter than me.”

The Devil Wears Prada actor isn’t new to parenting—he’s a father of five.

He shares his three eldest children, twins Isabel and Nicolo, 25, and daughter Camilla, 21, with his late wife, Kate Tucci, who passed away from breast cancer in 2009. His youngest two were born after he married Felicity Blunt in 2012.

Tucci has been open about the unique family dynamics that come with blending households.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, he praised Blunt for stepping into her role with grace and compassion.

“It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower,” he said. “That’s a lot. But she was willing to take on that challenge. She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a step-parent.”

So while the Tucci household might sound a bit like an international summit at times—with tea, sarcasm, and the occasional “mum” thrown in—one thing’s for sure: it’s full of love, laughter, and just a touch of linguistic confusion.