Meghan asked to be humble as Kate, William release meaningful statement

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle angered royal fans and commentators with surprising comments made on the eve of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 14th wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex has been advised to "be humble" as the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their special day on Tuesday, April 29.

The backlash comes after the Duchess of Sussex claimed she and her husband Harry are now able to "enjoy each other in a new way" after getting "a little bit of breathing space" following their departure from the UK.

Royal commentator Ingrid Steward lashed out at Meghan for her remarks during a recent podcast appearance, saying: "I can't believe she can say such crazy things."

"I mean, if she wants to maintain some semblance of popularity, she's got to be a little bit more humble. What she could have easily said is that the wedding was absolutely stupendous and it was wonderful," Steward told GB News.

"The British people were so welcoming, but sadly, it didn't work out. I mean, it wouldn't be difficult to say that even if she didn't mean it. I just think that she is sometimes remarkably stupid."

The comments come hours before William released a meaningful message as they celebrated their anniversary in Scotland with locals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in their message wrote: "A huge thanks to the local community for the warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory."

It continued: "Proud to be supporting the renovation of Aros Hall ensuring vital social connections continue to thrive in this special corner of Scotland. Brilliant to also meet some of the Isle of Mull’s talented producers at the Artisan Market."

On the other hand, Meghan, speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, said: "You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies."

During the same podcast interview, controversy erupted when host the displayed a gift basket she had received from the former Suits star. The basket contained homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream, accompanied by a card reading: "With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."