Gary Oldman makes bombshell claim about his past life

Harry Potter's Sirius Black reveals what he regrets doing years back

Gary Oldman recalled a time of his life which he is regretful of and had even apologized about it back then.

The man who famously played Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour was once going through a difficult time in his life when he made a mistake that still haunts him.

In an interview with Radio Times this week, Oldman recalled how he was a disappointment to his costar on the film set at the time, as per Daily Mail.

The 67-year-old revealed that he used to have a drinking problem that resulted him in being 'destructive' during the shooting of 1995 romance film, A Scarlet Letter.

Playing the role of Arthur Dimmesdale, the Oscar winner had to extend his apologies to his costar Demi Moore for being 'tipsy' on the set.

The Hollywood legendary actor mentioned a particular day when he was in 'a very dark place', and he consumed too much alcohol during the lunch hour while he had a very big scene to shoot next.

Even though, as per his account, the Harry Potter star shot the scene well, he extended his apology to Bruce Willis ex the next day for being 'so unprofessional'.

To his shock, she replied, "I don't hate you. It's OK. I'm just disappointed."

Emmy-nominated actor admitted that the 'worst thing' one can do is 'to inspire disappointment'.

For the unversed, one of the highest-grossing actors of all time was arrested in 1991 for drunk driving before finally getting into rehab for his addiction in 1994.