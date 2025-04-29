Kensington Palace issues statement after Meghan Markle's dig at royal family

Prince William and Princess Kate made a significant statement following Meghan Markle's revelations about the challenges she encountered during her early days with the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently on a royal tour to the Scottish Isles, dropped a delightful video, promoting the beauty and nature surrounding the west coast of Scotland, Inner Hebrides.

A video featured a local of the area highlighting beautiful features of the less populated area.

Kensington Palace shared a message, which reads, "From exploring how islanders are protecting their natural world, to meeting young families who are shaping the future of rural life, we’re excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of community and connection!"

It is important to mention that the Waleses issued a new update after the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she and her husband Prince Harry "went into the trenches together" at the beginning of their romance.

During a conversation on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan shared that finally after seven years, she and her better half found peace as they are living with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, California.

It has been said that the Suits actress once again took a dig at royals by revisiting her past in a new bombshell interview.