Prince William, Kate make big announcement as they arrive in Scotland

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to kick off their royal engagements for their visit to the Scottish Isles, the royal couple made a special announcement.’

The Royal foundation for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who also celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary, revealed that is providing two grants to key community spaces on the Isle of Mull.

The grants are expected to give thousands of residents of all ages improved facilities and opportunities to take part in activities that support their health and wellbeing via the Community Impact Programme.

Aros Hall in Tobermory will be the first to have the 'Rainydays' play area transformed into a soft play zone to encourage more play activities for parents and children.

As the couple arrive in the town of Tobermory on Mull, they will be talking to members of local charity, Home-Start Lorn, to learn how it is using Kate’s initiative Shaping Us Framework.

Pennyghael Community Hall will receive the grant to renovate for its indoor communal spaces and make important roof repairs to make it more long-lasting.

Banjo Beale, an interior designer who lives in Mull, has generously volunteered to help with work by offering his expertise on to renovate the spaces.

The tour also marks a major milestone for Kate, who is on her first royal tour since completing her cancer battle last year. While the couple is an official trip, they will also have some downtime to celebrate their anniversary during the two-day trip.