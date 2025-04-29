Martha Stewart outs stunning ‘secret’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Martha Stewart about 'ordering in' on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Martha Stewart may be the queen of home-cooked elegance, but her latest confession left everyone floored — she’s never ordered takeout.

That’s right, the lifestyle mogul and Uber Eats spokesperson dropped the unexpected bombshell during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside her Yes Chef co-star, José Andrés.

While chatting about their post-production meals in Toronto — after long days filming their new competition show where 12 chefs battle while navigating personal challenges — Stewart, 83, casually leaned over to Kelly Clarkson with a secret.

“Do you want to know a secret?” she teased. “I’ve never ordered in.”

Clarkson, 43, could hardly believe her ears.

Her jaw practically hit the floor as she reacted, “Are you kidding me? You’ve never been like, 'It’s a Taco Bell night. We’re just doing it?'” José Andrés, 55, was equally stunned, gasping, “Martha! Oh my God.”

Stewart stood her ground, adding with a smile, “My daughter will vouch for me.” She even explained her firm stance, “So I will go out, or I will not eat.”

The disbelief in the room only grew louder. Andrés threw down a hilarious challenge, exclaiming, “Prove it! People of America, if you have a photo of Martha Stewart ordering in we want to see it! We demand an investigation!” Clarkson chimed in supportively, clarifying, “Not a doggy bag. We want to see it.”

The Stronger singer shook her head, summing up the moment, “That’s insane.”

Andrés, overwhelmed by Stewart’s pure devotion to dining out, dramatically dropped to one knee, declaring, “We don’t deserve you, Martha.”

Stewart, playing along, clasped his hands and jokingly looked skyward in a mock prayer pose, while Clarkson completely lost it, laughing so hard she wiped tears from her eyes.

Before wrapping up the segment, Clarkson reassured everyone with a wink, joking, “Don’t you worry. I’ve ordered enough for the both of us.”