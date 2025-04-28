Louis Tomlinson fans receive bombshell news after One Direction singer death

One Direction fans have received a surprising news that they might get a more intimate glimpse into Louis Tomlinson’s life after his former band member and close friend Liam Payne’s shocking death.

Louis’ twin sisters, Pheobe and Daisy Tomlinson, who have largely grown up in the spotlight since their elder brother’s rise to global fame with the boyband, are reportedly eyeing some "big projects," potentially starring in their own reality show.

Widely known for their fashion sense and a combined social media following of over two million, the 21-year-old duo is said to have hinted at an inclination towards a reality series in which Louis might make occasional appearances, a source told The Sun.

Adding intrigue to the new venture is the involvement of Louis’ new girlfriend, Zara McDermott. Given her experience presenting several BBC documentaries, insiders believe she may have helped the sisters with their latest show on the horizon.

Although Louis is not expected to be a central figure in the series, interest in his personal life has grown, especially in the wake of his relationship with the former Love Island star and the heartbreaking loss of Liam, who died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Bueno Aires at the age of 32.

Notably, this wouldn't be Louis’s first step into the reality TV world. After launching to fame on The X Factor, he and the rest of One Direction was featured in One Direction: All the Way to the Top (2012). The documentary traced the band’s rise from reality TV individuals to global superstars.

In addition, Louis appeared in One Direction: This Is Us (2013), a 3d concert documentary directed by Morgan Spurlock, which gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the band’s Take Me Home tour, featuring personal interviews, live performances, and candid moments from life on the road.

With growing interest in the Tomlinson family and a possible new show in the pipeline, One Direction fans are hopeful they’ll get a closer look at Louis’s world through the lens of those closest to him.