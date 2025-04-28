Milton Jones remains positive amid cancer battle

Milton rose to fame after winning the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 1996

Milton Jones has announced he is battling prostate cancer and will soon undergo surgery.

The 60-year-old comedian shared the news on Monday, confirming he was forced to cancel several dates from his ongoing Ha!Milton live tour.

Despite the diagnosis, Milton assured fans that the cancer is 'treatable' and expressed optimism about returning to the stage after his recovery.

This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer.

'I will be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover.'

Fans quickly flooded the comedian's candid announcement.

