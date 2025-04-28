Sydney Sweeney steps out for Paris Hilton’s party after split with fiancé

Sydney Sweeney attempts to move on from ex Jonathan Davino at Paris Hilton’s party

Sydney Sweeney took a breath of fresh air at Paris Hilton’s party at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, while she is dealing with her split from ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

The 27-year-old actress appeared in bright spirits as she posed with the reality star backstage before Hilton’s DJ set in Indio, California, on Friday, April 28th.

The Simple Life star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a glimpse into her “sliving” party with Lizzo, Lisa, Sweeney, and many others.

In the pictures, the Euphoria star was seen rocking a white off-shoulder mini-dress with a tan corset and cowboy boots of the same colour.

Sweeney completed her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Whereas Hilton opted for a shimmery pink jumpsuit which featured blue stars, paired with matching boots, and a choker necklace.

“Pulled up with the hottest crew @Stagecoach will never be the same! Loved #Sliving with you all #Stagecoach2025 #IconsOnly,” wrote Hilton in the caption of her carousel.

Sweeney attended the country music festival just a few weeks after her split was confirmed with Davino. The ex-fiancés called off their wedding because Sweeney reportedly “didn’t feel right about it.”

However, the couple has decided to stay friends and were spotted meeting for lunch earlier this month in Los Angeles.