Blake Lively celebrates Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC achievement

Blake Lively honours Wrexham AFC win

Blake Lively is all about celebrating big wins—and this weekend, she had a major one to cheer for. On Sunday, April 27, the actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post following Wrexham AFC’s incredible 3-0 victory over Charlton in Wales on April 26.

But this wasn’t just any win—it meant the former fifth-tier team had officially earned a promotion to the Championship, the second-highest tier in English soccer.

A pretty historic moment, and one that’s extra personal for Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney.

In true Blake fashion, she sprinkled her post with lots of gratitude and love for everyone who made the day so special.

"@wrexham_afc thank you to the entire town, everyone who flew in far and wide, and to everyone on the field and off, from groundskeepers to stewards, gift shop to PT, kit managers to self elected chant writers. history was made yesterday not just with you, but because of you," she wrote, alongside a carousel of sweet snapshots from the day.

Her appreciation didn’t stop there.

"I’ll always appreciate the warmth and embrace that you give me and my loved ones, in a way usually reserved for family," Blake continued.

"Your passion and the ferocity of your joy is the magic. Thank you for an unforgettable day. And for being a key part of our lives every day."

She also made sure to shout out the whole Wrexham team, their families, and the team's manager Phil Parkinson for their incredible achievement.

"You show us all that impossible dreams really can come true," she added, making it clear just how proud she was of the moment.

In a perfectly sweet twist, Blake turned her words to Rob and Ryan too, calling them, "my favorite 'crazy ones, misfits, rebels, troublemakers, round pegs in the square holes ... ones who see things differently.' "

Blake didn’t forget about the Wrexham AFC women’s team either, sending them a special congratulations.

"We’re so proud of you and grateful to all you do to elevate [girls’] dreams. Seeing so many little girls on the pitch last night wearing Wrexham jerseys was one of my highlights," she wrote, giving everyone all the feels.

The photos she shared captured the magic too, starting with a romantic snap of Blake and Ryan embracing in the stands.

Other moments included an emotional hug between Rob and Ryan, Blake chilling on the field with a can of Betty Buzz nearby, and a group picture with Blake, Ryan, Rob, and gymnast Aly Raisman. She rounded it out with two serene shots of her and Ryan alone on the now-quiet field.

Ryan also joined in on the celebration, posting his own emotional message with photos from the big day.

"We made history. We’ve been promoted for a record third time in a row. That doesn’t happen without the wisdom of Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff, or the talent of Paul Mullin," he wrote, clearly just as overwhelmed and proud.

For a team that hadn’t seen the Championship tier since the 1981-1982 season, per the Associated Press, this win isn’t just a milestone—it’s pure magic.