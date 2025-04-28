Reality star Jess Wright shares emotional update on son's health struggles

Jess Wright is heartbroken after her son's Presley's life threatening diagnosis

Jess Wright has shared the heartbreaking story of her young son's health battle, revealing how her world 'ended' the day doctors uncovered his life threatening heart condition.

The 39-year-old reality sensation became a mother for the first time in 2022 when she and her husband, William Lee-Kemp, welcomed their son, Presley, now two years old.

Jess described Presley as 'everything and more,' but their joy turned into fear when, just last year he was diagnosed with a rare and serious heart disease.

The star, known for her famous siblings Mark, Natalya, and Joshua, told The Mirror,: 'The world just stopped moving for me.'

Initially Presley's symptoms resembled a common chest infection, but further medical investigations confirmed that he would eventually require open heart surgery.

Despite the difficult road ahead, Jess remains hopeful and determined to support her son through his health journey.