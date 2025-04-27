'The Hobbit' actor expresses 'unhappiness' on immense fan attention

Martin Freeman confronts fans for following him

Martin Freeman does not really like fans following him in his daily life.

The 53-year-old is globally acclaimed for his spectacular performances in projects like Sherlock, Fargo and The Hobbit film series.

There ventures have given him massive recognition, which means being in the public eyes constantly.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked if he has ever been followed and how does he feel about it.

He opened, "Sometimes you are tailed, I am tailed, occasionally, people follow you around, sometimes, and they think you don't know, and of course you do know."

Freeman believes it is more 'annoying' than being 'scary' and so he has now started confronting the fans.

“(It’s) not scary, more annoying, I suppose … it’s annoying because they think you don’t know they’re doing it.”

Martin confessed while addressing the matter on the BBC One show, "And so occasionally I do just turn around and go 'look, what do you want?’ And they’re like, ‘how did you know? (And I say) ‘Like because you’ve been doing it for half an hour and you’re not in MI6’."

The Emmy Award winner also revealed that he has tried to reason with people and explained them that ‘he is not a prop.’