'Thunderbolts' director talks about relevance of Sebastian Stan's 'Bucky Barnes'

Florence Pugh's new movie is all set to release on May 2

Jake Schreier, director of 2025 marvel movie Thunderbolts, has addressed the need of bringing Bucky Barnes character to the action sci-fi.

Sebastain Stan’s famed MCU character has been a popular one ever since he appeared in the 2011’s Captain America as Steve Rogers best friend, before being brainwashed into becoming a winter soldier.

He has been into an emotional journey in the Marvel universe from being hero to an antihero.

While talking to Screen Rant, the director opened what he had thought while bringing in this character with the Thunderbolts antagonists.

"This idea of watching him try to uncomfortably fit and embracing a new path, and wondering if there's some new path to helping the world.”

Jake continued, “Having done all of this stuff and having been in so many of these movies, there's a kind of meta-angle to it also. And then finding, I think as anyone would find, their frustrations in that - it's not as immediate as you would want it to be.”

Meanwhile, he also believes that just to have Stan in a movie is such a 'privilege'.

Featuring Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour and others, the new MCU film is all set to premiere globally on May 2.