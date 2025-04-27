Tom Cruise’s co-star believes he’s taken lightly as an actor

Tom Cruise’s co-star and friend Kenneth Branagh has recently made shocking confession about Top Gun actor.

The Mission Impossible star was honoured with the British Film Institute’s highest award for his significant contributions as an actor and producer in the UK industry.

However, Kenneth, who co-starred with Tom in the 2008 Valkyrie, told The Times of London newspaper, “If Tom ever tires of wowing the world with action, he’s going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star.”

Gushing over Tom, Kenneth said, “What he’s done with Mission and Top Gun is unique — cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor — for whom a golden age of performance beckons.”

The Oppenheimer actor pointed out that Tom had enjoyed many an evening in a traditionally British pub.

“Tom finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted,” mentioned the 64-year-old.

Kenneth added, “Tom is a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious.”

Meanwhile, the Jack Reacher actor previously shared his thoughts on receiving the award from the BFI.

“I’m truly honoured. I’ve been making movies in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop,” stated Tom.