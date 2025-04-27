‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ director hints at major plot twist

The Final Destination: Bloodlines director teased some interesting scoop ahead of the film’s release.

The director, Zach Lipovsky, hinted at how the upcoming sequel deviates from the series of horror movies.

In an interview with the SFX Magazine, he explained that the “first premonition takes place in 1969".

"There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That’s new," he added,

Lipsovsky shared that the plot twist will immediately "throw fans in the loop" as it will "make them lean forward to try to figure out what’s going on."

He further noted that they have played with predictability of "who will die and how they are going to die" in the film.

The deadly 1969 premonition was teased in the first trailer, which dropped last month. The trailer became the second most viewed trailer in its first 24 hours of release.

The story goes back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie (Katilyn Santa Juana) heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

The cast includes Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon and Teo Briones.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to premiere on May 16, 2025.