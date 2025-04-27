Tina Knowles shares rare insights into writing memoir ‘Matriarch’

Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles shares a glimpse into the making of ‘Matriarch’

Tina Knowles found writing Matriarch difficult for many reasons, one of them being so crucial that she almost gave up writing it.

The 71-year-old businesswoman opened up about feeling like nobody would want to read her memoir because “I thought [people] only want to know all my kids’ business. They’re not going to be interested in me.”

However, she shared, “I’ve lived this incredible life, and you really don’t realize it until you start writing everything down,” in her conversation with People Magazine.

Sharing a glimpse into her writing journey, the fashion designer continued, "it wasn't supposed to be a memoir. I was going to do a behind-the-scenes type thing with Destiny's Child and just with the entertainment industry.”

At the beginning stages of her memoir, she wanted to steer clear from uncomfortable subjects, "It was very carefully written at first," she said. "But then it was like, this doesn't even make sense because there's only all the positive stuff. And there was a lot of positivity, you know, but, no, I didn't plan on writing that."

Although because of the nature of her kids, Beyonce and Solange’s work, I'm told all the time that I have to be quiet, and it's not like I like speaking out, but sometimes I just do have to speak out — I do, because it just gets to be too much."

Through her memoir, in its final shape, Knowles was finally able to write in detail about the complete details of her life.