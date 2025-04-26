Why was Prince William seated in third row at Pope Francis' funeral?

Prince William represented his father, King Charles, at Pope Francis' funeral today, joining world leaders in St Peter's Square, Rome.

The future King William was dressed in a dark suit as he took his place in the third row reserved for International dignitaries, separated from other European royals like King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mary of Denmark , who sat in the front row alongside US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania.

The carefully arranged seating was a diplomatic balancing act. Argentina, the Pope's homeland, received priority, followed by Italy, and then reigning monarchs arranged alphabetically in French-the language of diplomacy.

This system placed Trump, under 'Etats-Unis d'Amerique,' closer to the front.

Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins ranked higher than William, pushing the Prince of Wales further back.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols praised the Vatican's skill in managing the 'big egos' of global leaders, calling it a masterpiece of stage management.'

Many noted William's presence, even though he had never met Pope Francis, while King Charles who met the Pontiff just days before his death-remained absent due to ongoing cancer treatment.



