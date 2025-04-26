‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ director shares 'new' twist in upcoming film

Final Destination's sixth sequel is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein

Director Zach Lipovsky, the creator of the most-anticipated movie Final Destination: Bloodlines, has shared a major insight about the new film.

The sixth installment of the popular gore franchise is the much-awaited movie of the year that will bring back the OG Tony Todd.

Ahead of the release, the creator spoke about the film and addressed how the new sequel differs from the other films of the franchise.

Zach explained, “For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969.”

In conversation with SFX Magazine, the 41-year-old Canadian director stated, “There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day.”

According to Lipovsky, the new entry will bring in many surprises for the audience.

“That’s new. For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on”, added the visual effects specialists.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is coming out in theatres globally on May 16.