Prince Harry makes statement about children after solemn event

Prince Harry, who is a father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had an important message to share following a key appearance.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out in Brooklyn for a surprise attendance to discuss an major cause close to his heart, just a day after emotional evening to commemorate lives lost to social media.

The Sussex Office on Friday issued a detailed statement after Harry had attended the important event held in Brooklyn a day before.

Harry had participated in the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) Convening which was a gathering for “young leaders, partners and funders committed to shaping a safer, more inclusive digital future”.

There were discussions ethical artificial intelligence, the intersection of social media and teen mental health, and the potential for technology to address pressing global issues such as climate change.

Full statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

King Charles’ youngest son addressed the room, emphasising “the critical role of youth voices in the responsible technology movement, and sharing how deeply inspired he is by the vision and courage of RTYPF’s young leaders.”

The message also reiterated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “vocal advocates for a healthier digital landscape, championing responsible tech through community engagement, policy reform, and youth empowerment.

“Their ongoing commitment reflects a broader vision: a future where technology supports human connection, fosters safety, and prioritises the well-being of all users.”