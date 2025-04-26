'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu teases what fans can expect from second sequel

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's new film is slated to release on November 21

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked sequel is in works.

After the success of the 2024 musical, director Jon M. Chu announced the making of the second film.

The 45-year-old was recently listed among the 'Times 100 Most Influential People of 2025', where he spoke about the upcoming movie and the new rendition of song For Good on the sequel.

During the chat, Jon shared that he still watches the 2025 Oscars medley performance of Ariana and Cynthia and feels proud of it.

“I still watch it. I put it on in my car on the way to work, I just want to hear it. I’ve never felt like that, at the Oscars. I just felt so proud. It was so simple and elegant. They’re the best”, added the Crazy Rich Asians.

When asked what fans can expect from the upcoming version of the song.

He teased, “We’ll see! But yes, we get to do it. Wait until you see ‘For Good’. Wait until you see [Grande and Erivo] do that. That will destroy you.”

Backed by Universal Pictures, Wicked: For Good is set to amuse audience in theatres on November 21.