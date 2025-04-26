Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew accuser, dies at 41

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault and later settled the lawsuit against him, has died aged 41.

Giuffre’s family issued a statement on Saturday to confirm the tragic news of her death at her farm in Western Australia.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” the statement read via publicist Dini von Mueffling.

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Giuffre was one of the most vocal victims who accused of being trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein. She also accused the Duke of York for sexual assault on three occasions when she was 17.

After the lawsuit against Andrew was settled, in which the Duke did not admit to guilt, the late Queen Elizabeth had stripped him off of his royal titles and patronages.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” her family had said.

“Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

In heart-breaking words, the publicist described Giuffre as “deeply loving, wise and funny” person. Mueffling also noted that Giuffre “adored her children and many animals”.

Giuffre is survived by her three children, Christian, Noah and Emily, who her family said were the “light of her life”.