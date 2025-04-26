Kanye West makes bizarre wish about Paris Hilton in place of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West makes shocking comments on Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has once again stirred the pot—this time by declaring he should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The unexpected revelation came during a chaotic Twitch livestream on Friday that ended faster than Ye’s filter, and not long after, the platform banned him altogether, according to The Post.

In snippets of the now-deleted livestream making the rounds online, West—who now goes by Ye—was seen chatting on the phone before taking a surprising detour down memory lane.

“Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant,” he said, referencing Kardashian’s pre-fame gig. “I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!”

And then came the hotel-humor twist only Ye could deliver.

“Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now?” he said. “Think about that. The Hilton. The Hilton s–t.”

Paris Hilton, who’s now happily married to Carter Reum and raising two children—Phoenix and London—wasn’t involved in the livestream but ended up in the middle of the musical mogul’s monologue regardless.

Ye didn’t stop there.

He pivoted into wild analogies, referencing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s affair and child with a housekeeper.

“If you’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take your kids,” he said. “So Kim’s only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f–king assistant, bro.”

The rapper, 47, shares four children with Kardashian—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. The two were married for seven years before finalizing their divorce in November 2022. Ye has since remarried, tying the knot with Bianca Censori in December that same year.

This livestream bombshell followed recent posts by West claiming Kardashian had taken their children from him.

In a now-viral rant on X, he asked, “Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana [sic] [A&AP] Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?”

“Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad,” he added.

However, a source close to Kardashian didn’t let that claim sit. They told media that Ye “has access to see his children anytime he wants,” as per Page Six.