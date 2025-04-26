Olivia Rodrigo reveals 'greatest’ onstage ‘fear’

Olivia Rodrigo reveals one stage fear

Olivia Rodrigo may have conquered the charts, but she’s still battling a very real fear before stepping on stage—an oddly relatable one, at that.

Speaking with People at the Spring into Action Gala hosted by Planned Parenthood of Greater New York on April 24, the 22-year-old pop sensation confessed, “[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage.”

Yes, really.

Held at Cipriani South Street in NYC, the event gave Rodrigo a chance to open up about her rather unconventional approach to hydration while performing.

As it turns out, the Obsessed singer is cautious about sipping too much water before her set.

“I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage,” she admitted. However, once she’s wrapped up her show, she doesn’t hold back. “I drink a ton of water,” she said, right after noting the first post-show ritual is removing her makeup.

Rodrigo is gearing up for a jam-packed summer, with major festival appearances including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Glastonbury, all set for June.

But even with all that star power, she’s still not immune to pre-show jitters.

Reflecting on the kickoff of her Guts World Tour back in February, she told People, “I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,’” she confessed during her Netflix premiere in October.

“But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on.’”

And she did.

After that first nerve-wracking show, Rodrigo was met with cheers backstage and a celebration to remember.

“I remember coming off stage and my mom, my dad and all my friends were there to support me and just cheering,” she said. “We popped champagne. And it was such a beautiful moment. I’ll remember it forever.”