Prince William, Kate share touching tribute after Harry's message on Anzac Day

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate shared a heartfelt tribute after King Charles and Prince Harry's emotional messages on Anzac Day, honouring the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women.

Future King William took part in events in London to commemorate Anzac Day, when Australia and New Zealand remember those who laid their lives for the nations . The Prince laid a wreath at the Cenotaph before attending a service at Westminster Abbey on April 25.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a touching message on their official Instagram Story, writing: "On ANZAC Day, we honour the courage, sacrifice and spirit of the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, past and present, who have served our nation with pride."

"Lest We Forget," they concluded.

Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings during World War One. Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders died in the Turkish campaign, which began on 25 April 1915 before ending in a stalemate.

Prince William, wearing a red poppy, was joined by his wife Kate when they joined hundreds of UK-based Australians and New Zealanders for the service.

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games Instagram also paid tribute to the war heroes of Australia and New Zealand, following the royal tradition even though Harry is no more working royal.

Harry's message comes hour after the royal family released a statement and photos from the wreath laying ceremony in London.