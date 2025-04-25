‘TSITP’ star Gavin Casalegno gives rare glimpse into married life

‘TSITP’ star Gavin Casalegno gives rare glimpse of married life

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno, shared rare details about his married life with wife Cheyanne.

The couple, who was in a secret relationship tied the knot in November 2024, in a small ceremony.

While attending an event for the Kai Lo clothing brand launch in Los Angeles, The Vampire Diaries actor shared his experience of the first five months of marriage.

"A lot of time, people say the first year of marriage is the hardest, but being able to work on [clothing brand] and the passion projects that we have actually made it really enjoyable and has helped us get on the same page creatively," he told Page Six at the event.

"We just had a blast. We can’t take it too seriously. The you do, is when all the joy gets sucked out of it," he continued.

The 25-year-old artists, stars as Jeremiah Fisher in the Amazon Prime Video hit series. The show is an adaptation of novel series of the same name written by Jenny Han.

It follows the story the love triangle between Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and a pair of brothers, Jermiah (Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), along with the growing pains of coming-of-age and the grief of losing a parent.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is slated to premiere its final season on July 16, 2025.