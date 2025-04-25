Princess Anne makes big confession about Camilla's impact on King, royals

Princess Anne commended the 'generous' Queen Camilla for her continued support of King Charles and the monarchy, especially during challenging times.
In conversation with Tatler, the Princess Royal made a heartfelt confession about Camilla's positive impact on the life of the King which proved beneficial for the entire royal family.
"Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding," she said.
Anne shared that she was in "no doubt that made the difference for him" as her brother took over the throne.
The Princess Royal honoured Camilla with titles of "incredibly generous and understanding" after knowing her for a long time off and on.
Zara Tindall's mother claimed, "I'm sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she's made, but that is really true."
Notably, Princess Anne's uplifting remarks for the Queen come amid King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment.
