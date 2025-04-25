Camila Cabello takes playful shot at Katy Perry’s space tour reveal

Camila Cabello, who was shot to fame as a member of the pop girl group Fifth Harmony, poked fun at Katy Perry’s space trip.

On Wednesday, April 23, while promoting her own upcoming Yours, C tour, the Senorita hitmaker posted a video in which she mimicked a low-gravity movement, holding a printout of her tour dates.

She added a cheeky text on the video that read: "Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead."

Tagging the Roar singer, the Shameless songstress wrote, "hehehe ily," in the caption of the video, which was set to the tune of Perry’s E.T.

The 28-year-old singer's TikTok video was a lighthearted jab at Perry’s little stunt she pulled off during her highly publicised Blue Origin space flight earlier this month.

Perry, 40, revealed her Lifetime Tour setlist during her brief trip to space.

Additionally, kicking off her tour on June 21 at Marbella, Spain, the Havana singer will be making stops in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Poland, the U.K., and Ireland.

This will be Cabello's first series of concerts in over seven years, and it closely follows the release of her highly anticipated fourth album, C,XOXO.