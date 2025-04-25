Sarah Ferguson makes emotional statement after outing with Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson promised to advocate for a significant cause in an emotional message released after her outing with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

For the unversed, the Duchess of York stepped out with her daughters to visit University College London Hospital to highlight #AndYoungPeople campaign.

Notably, the mother-daughter trio is patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and aims to raise awareness about cancer in young people.

Following their hospital visit, Sarah posted delightful photos on her official Instagram handle, stating that being an Honorary Patrons of @teenage_cancer, she and her daughters are committed to "raising awareness of the unique challenges young people face when diagnosed with cancer."

Prince Andrew's wife, who is herself battling two types of cancer, said that she understands "what these incredible youngsters are going through."

"Teenagers and young adults with cancer face particular challenges - it’s particularly concerning that on average it takes them three visits to the GP before they’re even referred to a specialist," Sarah stated.

The Duchess of York revealed that she is determined the change will come as she has also "signed @teenage_cancer’s open letter to Health Secretary @wesstreeting."

Speaking of their meeting with young cancer patients and their families, Sarah said that it was an incredibly moving experience to witness the strength and spirit of the affected ones.

At the end of her note, she emphasised that "These young voices matter — and together, we will continue to amplify them."